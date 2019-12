Burglars escaped with cash after breaking into a property near Horsham by smashing a window.

Police say that the break-in happened at Itchingfield some time between 12.45pm and 13.45pm on December 12.

In a separate burglary, thieves forced open a garage door at a property in Billingshurst Road, Coolham, before making off with several bicycles.

Police say that the break-in happened between 9am and 1pm on December 5.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.