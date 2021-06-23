Burglars attempt break-ins at houses in Horsham and Billingshurst
Burglars tried to break into properties in Horsham and Billingshurst last week.
Police say that a house in York Close in Horsham was targeted some time between 10pm on June 16 and 6.45am the following day.
The burglars forced open a bathroom window but were unable to get inside.
In another incident, burglars tried to break into a garage at a house in Owl Close, Billingshurst, at around 2.45 pm on June 16.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101.