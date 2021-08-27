A Health and Wellbeing Day will run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday (September 4), while the popular Outdoor Cinema returns on Sunday (September 5) from 3pm.

On the Saturday visitors and residents can head over to St John’s Park to try different sports and fitness activities, including tasters of petanque and basketball.

Burgess Hill Artists are set to hold a pop-up exhibition in St John’s Church from 10.30am to 3.30pm with a chance for people to buy some of the paintings, prints and cards.

Activities will take place in St John's park, Burgess Hill. Picture: Derek Martin.

There will be a free climbing wall in the town centre, as well as electronic reaction games and a sandpit.

The town centre also features fundraising and information stalls from Sussex community groups and businesses that are focused on health and wellbeing.

Some of the shops are opening their doors too, and people can visit MamaFit for free juice shots, Scrapless for a DIY Bath Salt workshop, Rocking Horse Emporium for a Painting and Decoupage demonstration, and Eco2Home for advice on healing crystals.

The Town Council Help Point is hosting free smoothie samples from the Impact Tasty Team, and Wellbeing MOTs from Mid Sussex Wellbeing.

Visitors can join in with free yoga, thai chi and step aerobics across all sites.

The Outdoor Cinema returns to St John’s Park with a double-bill featuring Toy Story 4 at 3pm and Back to the Future at 6pm.

People are advised to bring a chair and a picnic.

The Cricket Club Bar will be open and there will be barbecue, popcorn and hot donuts available.

People must register for free tickets to the Outdoor Cinema and book separately for each film, at www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil.