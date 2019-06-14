Broadbridge Heath bypass closure: Council clarifies diversion routes

As controversial works continue to downgrade the Broadbridge Heath bypass highways chiefs have moved to clarify diversion routes in the area.

Part of the A281 has been permanently closed to traffic as the road is downgraded between the Tesco and Newbridge roundabouts.

The Broadbridge Heath bypass works map issued by West Sussex County Council with diversion routes

Following the announcement of the scheme West Sussex County Council said diversions would be in place directing traffic via the A264 and the Billingshurst Road.

However, after stating it would be listening to feedback from residents the council has now clarified its position on the diversion routes along the Billingshurst Road with signage set to be altered.

A council spokesman said: “The Billingshurst Road route is a diversion for local residents who have roads that come out onto it, such as Shelley Drive. You will appreciate we have to show local people how they re-route with the closure in place at Newbridge Roundabout to get to Farthings Hill.

“It is not shown as a “diversion route” for the A281 when the works have been completed, but we clearly have to provide the village with a re-connection to the downgraded route and this formed part of the development plan.

“Traffic signs on the main roads will be altered to show the A281 routes, to and from Guildford direction, will be via the A264. Only local signs will be provided to Broadbridge Heath village as one of the fundamental aims of the improvement project is to try to reduce through-traffic in the village.

“The bottom part of Billingshurst Road, between Shelley Drive and Newbridge roundabout, is closed (except for buses) for this reason - to prevent through-traffic during the closure of the old A281 – and this approach was agreed with the parish council and Horsham District Council.”

A map showing the works and diversion routes can be found the county council website www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/roadworks-and-projects/road-projects/broadbridge-heath-major-highways-improvements/