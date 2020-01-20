Britain’s tallest man wows pupils at Horsham school

Britain’s tallest man Paul Sturgess proved he wasn’t short on fun when he visited a Horsham school.

Giant basketball player Paul - seven feet seven inches tall - paid a visit to Holbrook Primary School last week.

Britain's tallest man Paul Sturgess on a visit to Horsham's Holbrook Primary School SUS-200120-160450001

And the former Harlem Globetrotter proved a hit among the young pupils.

Thirty-two-year-old Paul spoke about himself at a whole-school assembly and about his career and experiences with a focus on embracing your differences and making the most of your talents.

A school spokesman said later: “The children were amazed with his basketball skills and a lucky few got to try some tricks with him.”

Later in the day Paul - said to have size 19 feet and to eat a staggering 7,000 calories a day to keep himself healthy - visited classrooms and organised basketball sessions where the children were able to practise their own skills and pose for photographs.

Britain's tallest man Paul Sturgess with one of the pupils at Holbrook Primary School SUS-200120-152626001

Head teacher Ian Holmes said: “It was a fantastic day for the children and staff.

“Paul was so engaging, inspiring the children about basketball, as well as reinforcing positive messages about resilience and respect.”

Holbrook Year 4 pupil Maia Baldorino said: “It was so much fun and challenging.”

Paul, from Leicestershire, is said to have unusual height in his family - his biological father is 6ft 10in tall.

According to Wikipedia, he was seven feet tall by the time he was 16.

He became a motivational speaker Immediately following his basketball career.