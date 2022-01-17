Book for Squire’s half term activities

The Washington Squires are among the various garden centres that are hosting the activities.

Children can visit Squire’s to get artistic and paint a colourful design on a ceramic bird feeder.

It will look beautiful hung in the garden and it will help attract birds this spring, especially if you sprinkle some bird seed inside

Book your session online now at £6 per child.

There will also be a Wild Bird Treasure Hunt which is free and no need to book.

Children will follow a trail of bird characters around the garden centre, then answer some questions on an activity sheet which will help to spell out a magic word.

Hand the completed activity sheet in to the customer information desk and receive a free sticker.

Squire’s ‘Create & Grow’ activities are also on from 9.30am to 2pm on the following dates:

Monday, February 14 - Friday, February 18 2022 - Squire’s in Badshot Lea, Cobham, Frensham, Hersham, Long Ditton, Milford, Reigate, Shepperton, Stanmore, Twickenham & West Horsley

Monday, February 21 – Friday, February 25 2022 - Squire’s in Badshot Lea, Crawley, Washington & Wokingham