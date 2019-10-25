Boaty McBoatface? ... Not in Horsham, we’re much classier

Forget Boaty McBoatface ... a competition to name a new sculpture on the edge of Horsham has come up with something much more erudite.

The artwork - at the new Berkeley Homes development at Highwood Village, Broadbridge Heath - is to be named ‘Fluvius’ ... Latin for stream or river.

New sculpture at Highwood Village, Broadbridge Heath SUS-191025-100804001

The sculpture itself started life as an eight tonne block of stone and was formally unveiled this week after a community project first launched in February.

It took around four million chisel chips from members of the community, under the expert eye of sculpture artist Jon Edgar, to create the final piece from the original block of stone.

The sculpture was unveiled this week by Berkeley Homes Southern managing director Harry Lewis, Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom and sculptor Jon Edgar.

Local artist Jon was commissioned to install the stone as part of the Horsham District Year of Culture.

Sculptor Jon Edgar SUS-191025-100816001

Throughout the year, Jon has sculpted and carved the stone block, while budding sculptors were taught basic carving skills and were encouraged to have a go.

The sculpture’s new name of Fluvius - said to reflect the numerous streams and rivers in the area - was chosen following a competition by Berkeley Homes.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for culture Jonathan Chowen said: “It’s not often that members of the community have the opportunity to help shape and design a new piece of public art.

“At the outset of the Horsham District Year of Culture our rally call to everyone was to ‘get involved’ and this project certainly achieved this for many residents and visitors, not least the new residents of the recently constructed Highwood Village.

“The sculpture provides a lasting legacy of the Year of Culture for people to enjoy in years to come. It will make an enduring impression on the environment and community at Highwood.

“My thanks go out to Berkeley Homes for commissioning such an original and imaginative community project.”

Berkeley Homes sales and marketing director Ben Annetts said: “We would like to thank and congratulate Jon Edgar for his magnificent creation.

“He has worked very hard this year to create a sculpture which will provide a timeless and memorable piece of art that the whole community can enjoy in the future.

“Our thanks also go to the local residents who worked with Jon to influence the final design.”