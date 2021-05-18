Bluebell Railway to welcome Horsham pupils for first school visit when it reopens

Children from Pennthorpe School will visit the railway in Uckfield On Friday, May 21 – a day after it repoens – to take part in a Second World War evacuation experience.

Ruth Rowatt, Bluebell Railway marketing and communications manager, said: “We at the Bluebell Railway are so pleased to be reopening and have only reached this point due to the hard work of staff and volunteers, and due to the financial support from the Culture Recovery Grant for Heritage plus donations from our supporters.

“Pennthorpe School is keen to be involved and show how glad they are to be getting out and about again as things are slowly improving.”

Castlewood Primary School children looking suitably glum as they prepare to be evacuated to Horsted Keynes station in 2017 SUS-210517-140450001

The day for the pupils will involve being evacuated by steam train to an ‘unkown’ countryside station (Horsted Keynes), and taking part in themed activities like billeting role-play and interviewing a real evacuee.

There will be an air raid – with the handle of the air raid siren being wound by Ruth – and a jolly singsong in the subway.

Ruth said: “It’s visually stunning with steam, the vintage setting and children who will turn up in an array of knitted tank tops, berets and flat caps – they always do!

“It is also a chance to find out how a return to school visit has positively affected not only the children but the retired volunteers who make those visits possible.

“Many comparisons have been made over the past year between the restrictions and hardship due to the pandemic with those that were endured during WWII.

“Perhaps these children will understand more about colossal change on a global scale?”