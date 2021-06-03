Blind one-eyed cat starts a new life in Horsham

Three-year-old ginger puss Chickadee arrived at Battersea in March when a change in circumstances meant her previous owner could no longer care for her.

The pet puss had been born with feline herpes and lost her sight and one of her eyes at a young age but quickly adapted to her blindness.

Battersea’s cattery team leader Bonita Brincat said: “Chickadee is such a remarkable cat. She isn’t the least bit fazed by her blindness and enjoys doing everything that other cats do, from curling up in laps to chasing toys and exploring her mini kingdom.

Chickadee is blind with one eye but still enjoys life

“When she first arrived at the cattery, we noticed her walking round in circles a lot which can often be a sign of stress.

“I took her home with me to see how she would cope in a home environment and, as hoped, she quickly relaxed and her incredibly affectionate and playful nature shone through.”

After several weeks in the charity’s care, Chickadee was ready to find a new home - and it wasn’t long before a couple in Horsham were matched with her.

The pair of animal lovers had recently lost their own blind rescue cat Reggie and had also previously owned a Staffie from Battersea.

New owner Nikki Soane said: “Chickadee is amazing and already part of the family – she is absolutely loving life and you would think she’d always been here. “After losing Reggie, it was really hard on us and the house just felt empty.

“Our home is now full of love and happiness again because Chickadee is in our lives - it’s amazing how much love an animal can give.

“We’ve always had rescue pets, it’s so rewarding to offer a rescue animal a chance to have a loving forever home.

“Regardless of disability all animals deserve to feel loved and wanted.”