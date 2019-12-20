Billingshurst wedding venue stylist named best in the South East

A Billingshurst events business has won Best Venue Stylist in the prestigious South East Regional Wedding Industry Awards.

To Have & To Hire is a business that features a creative team of venue stylists that offer décor and prop hire.

To Have & To Hire founder and chief executive Sara Ellis with the award for Best Venue Stylist at the South East Regional Wedding Industry Awards

Sara Ellis founder and chief executive, said: “We are overjoyed and absolutely blown away on winning Best Venue Stylist for the South East.

“It’s such a deep feeling of happiness and gratitude to be awarded and recognized by not only our lovely clients, but also industry leaders for all our hard work – and doing something we love.

“Winning this award only further concretes our passion and drive to excel further and strive for perfection, as well as push boundaries in creativity.”

The Wedding Industry Awards to recognise the businesses and individuals who are not only the finest at what they do in each region across the country but also those who are the most innovative, creative and the most trusted by their clients.

After the initial voting by the clients of each contestant, an expert judging panel then assessed each shortlisted contestant based on everything from the client votes and reviews through to their social media, websites, and most importantly the work they have done.

This was the most rigorous judging approach in the industry, a spokesman for the awards said, which ensured the awards were based on skill, and the very best in the industry were credited for their work.

The spokesman said the South East Regional Wedding Industry Awards are the only independent awards process that assesses suppliers’ work at a regional and national level.

To Have & To Hire offers an extensive collection of décor and prop hire which includes an array pieces from drapes, lighting, faux foliage and other ceiling décor through to chair covers, centrepieces, table décor and on-trend treasures like neon signs, post boxes, flower walls and hay bales, which are stored in its warehouse next door to its Coneyhurst showroom and are available to be viewed.

To find out more details about the business visit www.tohaveandtohireweddings.com