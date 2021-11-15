Billingshurst Remembrance parade marks the Royal British Legion centenary

The parade, which was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, saw organisations march from Frenches Mead to the war memorial for the Remembrance ceremony.

New standard bearer Andy Johnson joined after taking over from Rob Nicholl, now branch chairman.

After the ceremony at the war memorial, organisations paraded back along the High Street to the Billingshurst Community Centre.

Billingshurst Remembrance Sunday parade

The parade was organised and marshalled by Billingshurst Parish Council, who agreed to take on the responsibility for road closures, which allowed the parade to take place.

A spokesperson said: “We are extremely thankful to the parish council for their continued support.

“They have again arranged the ‘Lamp Post Poppies’ and the ‘Silent Soldiers’ on the Village Green for the Remembrance period.”

After the laying of wreaths at the war memorial, the Rev David Beal held a special Remembrance Service inside St Mary’s Church.

The standards are lowered at the war memorial in Billingshurst

Along the final parade route, after the church service, the salute was received by Colin Banks, Legion branch president, alongside Parish Council chairman Paul Berry and president of the Billingshurst and District Lions Club, Richard Melcio.

Members of the Billingshurst West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were able to join the parade later after an emergency call out to a road crash.