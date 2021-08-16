Billingshurst group marks 25 years of fundraising for Macmillan

The Billingshurst Macmillan Support Group was joined by Horsham MP Jeremy Quin for the July event held in Billingshurst, which– alongside the coffee morning held in Pulborough in June – raised £1,753 for Macmillan.

Jeremy Quin said: “I am privileged to see first hand the invaluable work Macmillan does for many of my constituents – we are all grateful for a fantastic organisation and those whose fundraising makes it all possible.”

During the Billingshurst celebration, group member Pam Goldsmith was also presented with a long service award for fundraising for the group forthe whole 25 years.

Terri Ashpool and Pam Goldsmith from Billingshurst Macmillan Group as they celebrate 25 years of fundraising SUS-211008-104455001

She was presented with a certificate, flowers, wine and an engraved wine glass by Joanna Stuttaford, Macmillan service lead from Midhurst, who thanked Pam and the group for all their support and hard work over the years – especially in the past year and a half – and stressed how important the group were in keeping funds coming in.

Terri Ashpool, chairwoman of the Billingshurst Macmillan Support Group, said: “The group has gone from strength to strength with many members, all connected through their own experiences with cancer and Macmillan.

“All members are voluntary and all work tirelessly to raise much needed funds for Macmillan. The group are particularly proud to say that all funds raised go to local cancer care at Midhurst.”

The group started in 1996 with Jenny Kern and Mr and Mrs T Giles who wanted to fundraise for a local charity, and since then it has raised a staggering total of £1,437,935 during its 25 years.

The founders began by baking and selling at local events and the first film night held was Chicken Run in December 2000.

Terri said: “It was not certain how well these nights would go, but they have increased in popularity over the years and proved to be very profitable.

“Over the years there have been many wonderful fundraising events, such as steam rallies and harvest night auctions – one night in particular was very funny as a husband and wife were, unknowing to themselves, were at either ends of the room bidding for the same item! These nights often raised around £1,000.

“West Chiltington Flower Show was always great fun with music and lots of stalls. The group would run the catering wagon and there were fireworks to end the event and over the two days this would raise £3,000.

“Tree of Hope as been running for many years now where people can buy a light for the tree in memory of a loved lost one, the short service at St Mary’s Church, Easebourne, is followed by the lighting of the tree (June Whitfield has turned on the lights in previous years) with mince pies and mulled wine, this is a much loved event raising around £5,000 each year.

“Annual barbecues were held at Jenny’s house often raising £1,000. Stardust in the Garden was another wonderful event held in a supporters garden and local Artist Stephen Foster held and performed a number of music nights for the group.”

Other ways the group fundraise are through stalls are local fayres andfetes, catering for wakes, birthdays etc, markets, holding a barn dance, bingo nights, coffee mornings, donations and in memoriam, and much more.