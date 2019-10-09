Billingshurst cow too tired to stand after giving birth is rescued by the fire service

A cow had to be rescued by the fire service after giving birth left it too exhausted to stand.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to Brinsbury Farm near Billingshurst after a cow was unable to stand after giving birth to two calves.

The cow was too tired to stand after giving birth

Technical Rescue Unit watch commander Michael Lewin said: “We were called to Brinsbury Farm near Billingshurst at 8.26am on Monday 7 October.

“A cow was giving birth to two calves, but was unable to stand back up again as she was absolutely exhausted.”

Firefighters used their ‘large animal rescue skills’ to get the cow back on her feet once she was recovered, he added.

Commander Lewin said: “While she got her breath back, there were two hungry mouths that needed feeding, so we stepped in to give a hand!”

Firefighters stepped in to help feed the newborn calves

Both mother and her two calves are doing well, he added.

Commander Lewin said: “We work closely with Brinsbury Farm who allow us to carry out some of our training exercises on the farm, so it was fantastic to be able to put those skills into practice to help them out when they needed us.”

