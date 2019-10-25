Billingshurst baker’s Halloween cake sets tastebuds tingling

A Billingshurst baker has created a Halloween showstopper that is set to get more than just the tastebuds tingling.

Clare Francis has baked a spooktacular cake modelled on the Ghostbusters’ character Slimer.

Slimer from Ghostbusters ... a Halloween cake made by Billingshurst baker Clare Francis SUS-191025-123049001

And not only is Slimer guaranteed to raise a few eyebrows, it will also raise some much needed cash for poorly children.

Clare, who runs Scrumptios Cupcakes by Clare in Billingshurst, is raffling off the cake in aid of the children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House.

The cake itself is a chocolate sponge with chocolate buttercream and a chocolate ganache, covered in a sugar paste.

Clare said the cake did not take long to make. “At the moment I’m making an aircraft carrier and that’s much more complicated.”

The cake is to go on display at Jengers Craft Bakery in Jengers Mead, Billingshurst, where raffle tickets are available for £1 each. The draw will take place on Halloween.

It’s not the first time Clare has raffled one of her creations for Chestnut Tree House - last Christmas she made an edible model of The Grinch.

See https://www.facebook.com/ScrumptiousCupcakesByClare/