You might want to sample some to walk off a few pounds after all those seasonal goodies.

But which are the best places for nature and wildlife?

Here are 11 of the top rated, according to Tripadvisor.

1. 2. Sumners Ponds, Barns Green. It has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 822 reviews. Photo Sales

2. 3. Kingley Vale, near Chichester. It is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 307 reviews. Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

3. 4. Warnham Local Nature Reserve.Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 188 reviews. Photo Sales

4. 5. The Mill Pond in Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill, is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 25 reviews. Photo Sales