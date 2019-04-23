Beloved Horsham statue returns to town centre

More than a year after its sudden disappearance a much-loved Horsham statue has returned to the town.

Mr Pirie and his Donkey are back in their rightful home in Piries Place.

Mr Pirie and his Donkey

The statue had been spotted by eagle-eyed shoppers outside the new hotel building in Piries Place earlier this month.

However, after weeks of speculation on when the bronze duo would return to the shopping quarter the pair were officially unveiled today (April 23) by the children of Little Monkeys Nursery.

The statue was removed from the site after works began to rejuvenate the area in a £35m scheme.

Developers demolished many of the old units - including the former Waitrose site - replacing them with several new buildings which will host a new cinema, hotel, shops and restaurants.

Works at Piries are set to come to an end over the next month

Boutique cinema chain Everyman has already opened in the area and is set to be joined by hotel chain Premier Inn, coffee shop giant Starbucks, a Miller and Carter Steakhouse and a White Brassier Company pub.

Construction is now nearing an end with building works expected to be completed in May and businesses opened by the summer.