Become a lifesaver in 2020 as a community first responder with the ambulance service

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) is looking for community first responders (CFRs) to serve across the Chichester and Horsham districts.

CFRs are members of the community who provide voluntary support for SECAmb, working alongside frontline ambulance crews, responding to selected emergency calls within a short distance of where they live or work.

Community first responders provide voluntary support for SECAmb

Successful applicants will be given comprehensive training to be able to deal with emergencies and will receive ongoing support from SECAmb and other members of the local team.

Applicants must be aged over 18 and be able to volunteer a minimum of 20 hours each month.

Current recruitment areas are:

• Arundel

• Ashington

• Billingshurst

• Chilgrove

• Emsworth

• Midhurst

• Petworth

• Selsey Bill

• South Harting

• Storrington

• Thorney Island

• West Chiltington

• Witterings

SECAmb head of community engagement David Wells said: “This is a challenging but one of the most rewarding community voluntary roles which exists. CFRs help save lives and deliver emergency care across the country every single day. This is an opportunity for people to do exactly that within their own communities.

“We’re looking for people who display kindness and compassion in everything they do and who want to make a positive difference to their community. I’d encourage anyone who thinks the role might suit them to look into it further and consider applying.”

There is a formal application process with interviews taking place in Tangmere in February followed by training over a number of weekends in May.

Further details are available at www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/search_vacancy/ by searching for community first responder under Sussex.

All applications must be received via NHS Jobs by January 12.

For further details of all recruitment opportunities at SECAmb follow @SECAmbRecruit on Twitter or visit the SECAmb Recruitment Facebook page.

>>> https://www.bognor.co.uk/news/star-wars-superfan-gets-special-rise-skywalker-haircut-ahead-films-release-1344371|Star Wars superfan gets special haircut ahead of The Rise of Skywalker release|Star Wars superfan gets special haircut ahead of The Rise of Skywalker release} <<<