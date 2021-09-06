The event took place in the Centenary Hall at St Wilfrid’s Church, and many visitors enjoyed the colourful sights.

There was a stunning display of Dahlias from Micky Figg and Margaret Holt, as well as WI handmade handicrafts from Jan White and needlecraft by Barbara Chard.

Haywards Heath Mayor Howard Mundin and Margaret Baker presented all the trophies and Micky Figg swept the board with his dahlias, begonias and fuchsias.

Café ladies Barbara and Ann served afternoon teas and cakes and there were tables on the patio area outside.

Sylvia Harris won The John Box Cup for the best dish of vegetables, The Gus Bellchambers Copper Tray for Class 22, and a Challenge Trophy for gaining the most points for vegetables.

Micky Figg won The Fancourt-Bell Challenge Cup, The Navy Cup, The Tom Elder Trophy, the Paddy Henry Trophy and the Clare Marshall Trophy.

Shirley Anderson won the Harry Tester Memorial Trophy for the competitor gaining the most points in Classes 31-34.

Helen Milton won The Jubilee Trophy for new exhibitor.

Emma Barr won the Handsworth Memorial Trophy for gaining the most points in the photography classes.

Ten-year-old Lillie-Rose won the Helen Bottomley Trophy for handicraft, and eight-year-old Summer won the Margaret Henley Junior Challenge Trophy for handicraft.

