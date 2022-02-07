BBC Radio Sussex live from Copsale Hall

There was a buzz of excitement at the Copsale Coffee Pot as BBC Radio Sussex broadcast the Sarah Gorrell show live from the hall.

The show was there to celebrate village halls week and featured interviews with Trustees and volunteers.

Sarah also discussed the business behind running village halls.

Copsale Hall house band provided a great atmosphere with lots of visitors including cyclists, joggers and dog walkers from the Downslink.

The Copsale Coffee Pot is always held on the last Friday of the month, from 9 to 11:30, for coffee and cake and the attendance of Radio Sussex certainly added interest.

The production crew commented that due to the pandemic, they have not been able to welcome guests to the studios so it was a good opportunity to get out and meet people again.

Copsale Hall has been serving the community for more than 100 years, and in 2017 it was registered as a charity.

The programme is still available on BBC Sounds.