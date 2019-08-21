Barns Green Half Marathon and 10K races announce three new sponsors

Three new sponsors for this year’s Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k have been announced.

Cowlfold’s Holder Tree Services, Horsham’s Breathe, and Treetop Design and Print based in Horsham and Crawley, join Networks Centre, Bluecoat Sports Centre and MoreThan as sponsors of the event which takes place on Sunday, September 29.

The chairman of the Barns Green Half Marathon committee, Vernon Jennings said: “We are thrilled to have Holder Tree Services, Breathe, and Treetop Design and Print on board as new partners of our races.

“Their involvement along with all our other sponsors helps us to raise money for local charities and also reward all the different groups, junior organisations, societies and sports clubs that act as helpers, whether it is with car parking, marshalling or manning the water stations.

“There are about 18 different groups that we are able to support each year.”

This year will be the 37th running of the Barns Green Half Marathon and the fourth year of the 10km race. Last year over 2,000 runners registered to take part in the two races.

The event is organised and run entirely by volunteers and since it began in 1982, it has raised a huge amount of money for charity.

The races are on closed roads and go through some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex including the grounds of Christ’s Hospital School.

There will be a warm up for all the runners before the race which will be done by two of Bluecoat Sports fitness instructors. This will take place just before the races start so that everyone is nicely warmed up.

Then there are highly visible race pacers taking part which enables runners to get help with running at their chosen pace and achieving the finish time that they aspire to.

There will be six bands and groups playing music at different points on the race routes to help keep all the runners motivated, and at the end of the races all runners receive either a gold, silver or bronze medal.

