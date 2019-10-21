Barktoberfest at The Brewhouse Project in Arundel – in pictures
The Brewhouse Project in Arundel welcomed hundreds of visitors and dogs for Barktoberfest on Saturday.
Take a look through our photographer’s pictures from the event which was raising money for Clymping Dog Sanctuary and included rescue dogs for adoption, a three-category dog show with best trick, best biscuit catcher, best fancy dress for dogs and children, sausage dog fortune telling, apple bobbing for dogs, a tombola board and a live auction, as well as a dog behaviourist and trainer.
Barktoberfest at The Brewhouse Project in Arundel - DM19103585a