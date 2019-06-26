Bargain Hunt presenter to open new Henfield business

Bargain Hunt presenter Tim Wonnacott is set to officially open a new business in Henfield this weekend.

Located in Henfield High Street, West Sussex Podiatry will open its doors on Saturday (June 29) at 2.30pm with the popular TV presenter cutting the ribbon at 3pm.

As well as the chance to meet Tim, visitors will be able to hear about the services West Sussex Podiatry has to offer while enjoying a glass of something and a few nibbles.

Nikki Turnball, communications officer at the podiatrist, said: “West Sussex Podiatry is extremely honoured to have West Sussex treasure, Tim Wonnacott, officially cut the big shoelace.

“Tim is one of the nation’s favourite celebrities who we can’t wait to put our feet up to, whilst he takes us on a journey into the past.”

| READ MORE Grange Hill and Extras actress opens Billingshurst school’s summer fayre |

Tim’s career at Sotheby’s Auction House has spanned 25 years and he is a leading authority on antiques.

Tim has presented nearly 1,300 programmes of BBC’s Bargain Hunt and he has now narrated nearly 800 of BBC2 shows including Antiques Road Trip and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip which is now in its tenth series with 80 new programmes being filmed during 2019 for broadcast this autumn.

West Sussex Podiatry’s founder Pat Turnbull is delighted to welcome Tim to the grand opening of the business.

Nikki added: “Considering the miles Tim walks around the world looking for antiques, he needs to keep his feet in good condition.

“Podiatrist Pat Turnbull considers herself a bit of an antique too, and instead of retirement has chosen to become an entrepreneur.”

After nursing in the RAF and at the Westminster Hospital in London, Pat trained as a podiatrist and qualified with a B.Sc degree in Podiatric Medicine from Salford University.

She is a member of the British Medical Acupuncture Association and The American Pedorthic Association and has a vast experience of diagnosing and treating all types of foot problems, skin and nail infections and those associated with poor foot function which can affect the knees, hips, back and neck.

She practices all aspects of general podiatry and chiropody, sports medicine, Children’s foot problems, nail surgery, acupuncture, laser therapy, manipulation and postural assessment.

She has worked in the US and Australia but now calls Henfield home where she will be carrying out her latest research.

Her findings will offer information on the way people walk in order to diagnose a reversible type of Dementia (Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus) which is thought to affect up to ten per cent of Dementia patients, and if treated a normal lifestyle could return.

Pat has been asked to present a paper on this subject at the American Pedorthic Association in Las Vegas in November.

Pat also offers help which could reduce falls in the elderly, allowing many people to be more active.

West Sussex Podiatry will offer Podiatry services to all ages from children to the elderly as well as selling footwear and footcare products.

For more, visit www.westsussexpodiatry.com

READ MORE: Chelsea FC to host free coaching session at Horsham Football Club

Horsham parkrun to focus on mental health awareness and suicide prevention

Flower festival at Horsham church raises thousands