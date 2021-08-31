Tim Wonnacott will be presenting a cheque of £1,000 to the NSPCC’s Childline for a ‘cow’ at Summers Place Auctions near Billingshurst next week.

The antiques legend – a presenter of Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip and former director of Sotheby’s Auction House – obtained the resin model of a Friesian cow in 2002.

This was part of the first animal model parade in which ‘cows’ were decorated by different artists in various locations across the country. Mr Wonnacott conducted an auction with the help of Dame Esther Rantzen, raising money for Childline. More than £600,000 was made at the time.

Tim Wonnacott auctioned a 'cow'

The ‘cow’ has now been auctioned once again at Summers Place Auctions near Billingshurst, fetching £1,000 in aid of Childline, with no buyer’s premium charged by Summers Place, the NSPCC said.