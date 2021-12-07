Heidi Gilbert, 43, who lives at 7 Newlands, said she hopes to raise as much money as possible so the parent teacher association can buy more books, stationary and toys.

Heidi, who lives with her three sons – Ryan, 12, Shane, eight, and Max, six – said everybody who has seen the display so far has loved it.

“I’ve had people come past taking videos and photos,” she said, adding that it boasts several impressive inflatable characters.

Balcombe mum Heidi Gilbert has put up a colourful Christmas lights display in her front garden to help raise money for Balcombe Primary School’s PTA.

However, Heidi said only a few have visited specifically to see the display, even though the lights have been up since Saturday (November 27).

“I put the decorations up last year, obviously not as many, and loads of people enjoyed it,” said Heidi.

“All of my children love it and they love helping to decorate the house,” she said.

This year Heidi wanted to go bigger and use the display to thank Balcombe Primary School for supporting her family through some tough times.

Balcombe mum Heidi Gilbert with her sons Ryan, Shane and Max next to their Christmas display.

“I want to try and give something back this year,” she said, adding that the school has been ‘absolutely, truly amazing’.

Heidi said her annual display originally started with an inflatable snowman, but this year features an eight-foot gingerbread man, a large archway and Father Christmas.

Her favourite part is the giant turkey, which she describes as ‘pretty fab’.

Putting it all up was not easy though, said Heidi, who attempted the feat in high winds.

Balcombe mum Heidi Gilbert has put up a colourful Christmas lights display in her front garden to help raise money for Balcombe Primary School’s PTA.

“The main arch actually collapsed so we had to take the lights down and buy a new arch,” she said.

The Christmas lights and inflatables will be on show until the New Year and there is a large bank in front of Heidi’s home for people to stand on for a good view.

People can donate to the school by visiting www.justgiving.com and searching for ‘Balcombe PTA’.