Award-winning holiday accommodation in Pulborough preparing for busy staycation season

The family-run House on the Brooks, located in the South Downs National Park, won the Rural Tourism Business Award in November and have been nominated for the National Finals at the end of February.

Mark Dallyn and his daughter Amy, run the accommodation and were visited by Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith on Friday (January 21) to see how preparations were going for the busy upcoming period.

Mark is a fourth-generation farmer on the family farm in Hardham, with his daughter Amy now managing the farming side of the business.

Andrew Griffith (right) joined Mark and Amy (left), along with John Evans, vice-chairman of Pulborough parish council, and manager Michelle Matthews, for a tour of the site and to see inside some of the properties.

As well working the land and breeding rare Soay sheep, they have diversified to include a range of five large holiday properties, built in the cabin-style.

The MP said: “It is always exciting to meet local business-owners and to see the work they are doing to attract visitors into the national park. The holiday cottages are a fine example of sustainable hospitality. It is clear to see why they have won a distinguished rural award and I wish them luck in the national finals.

“Our rural economy is made up of lots of small and medium businesses which use the local geography to their benefit – whether it is farming and wine-making, accommodation and food production. Together, they help to put West Sussex on the map as a key destination, with tourism being the main sector of our local economy.”