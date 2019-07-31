Award win sees Henfield care home worker go through to national finals

A Henfield care home worker has been named top in the region in the Barchester Care Awards 2019.

Louise Smith from Red Oaks has been crowned Dementia Care Champion for Barchester’s south division, and has now automatically gone through to the national finals where she will be interviewed for the last round of judging.

Louise will join the other finalists from across the UK at a special awards luncheon to celebrate their achievements and discover if they have won the national awarding title in October.

Louise said: “I wasn’t expecting to be shortlisted but I am so pleased, and proud.

“We don’t work in care for the accolades but it’s wonderful to be recognised by my team and peers, it is nothing short of an honour.”

More than 1,900 nominations were received from homes across the UK for the awards which celebrate staff and volunteers who go the extra mile for the benefit of individuals living in Barchester care homes.

General manager at Red Oaks, Linda Ryan, said: “This is an amazing achievement, and the staff residents and community are supporting Louise wholeheartedly.

“There isn’t a more worthy winner, and we’re really excited for the national awards ceremony in October where Louise will hopefully take home the crown.”

