Australian bushfire relief efforts to be supported at charity yoga class in Horsham

A charity yoga class will take place in Horsham to raise money for the Australian bushfire relief efforts, in conjunction with The Salvation Army.

Yoga With Meg will hold the fundraiser on Sunday, February 16, from 9.30am at Millais School.

Meg Thompson, owner of Yoga with Meg, said: “Australia is experiencing an unprecedented number of bushfires which are causing tragic loss of life, environment, and property.

“It’s utterly heartbreaking to think about the people, animals, homes and habitats that are being engulfed and devastated by raging fires, smoke, and ash.

“Catastrophic fires have already claimed at least 24 lives, and well over 500 million animals have perished, not to mention the loss of 16 million acres of land and over 1,300 homes.

“The bushfires are likely to continue for months, as Australia’s summer has only just begun.

“I chose to donate to the Salvation Army’s continued efforts, as their teams are active at various locations and evacuation centres, providing vital meals and other support to both evacuees and frontline responders.”

Meg – whose Yoga with Meg team offers a range of weekly yoga classes throughout Horsham, Worthing and Littlehampton, as well as residential retreats in the UK and overseas – will welcome yoga enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to the main school hall at Millais for an hour long practice.

This event will be Meg’s sixth charity yoga class, having previously raised vital funds for Streetlight UK, MIND, Help Refugees, Raleigh International, and Ourmala.

She said: “My charity classes are gentle and inclusive to all – everyone is welcome and you don’t have to be a regular attendee of my classes to join us.

“You can even bring your children, if you believe they can stay on their mat for an hour!

“All you need to do is book for free online and then bring your mat, a donation, and an open heart on the day.

“I’m always blown away by the amount of support we get at our charity events and I’d love to see as many faces as possible on February 16.”

To register your attendance, visit https://www.yogawithmeg.org/charityclass

For updates on the charity yoga class, follow the event listing https://www.facebook.com/events/2287478888019821/

To donate via Yoga with Meg’s Australian Bushfire Relief page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/yogawithmegcharity

For more information about The Salvation Army’s Australian Bushfire Relief, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.au/donate/make-a-donation/donate-online/?appeal=disasterappeal

