Ashurst CE Aided Primary School hosted the event at St Cuthman’s Church, Steyning, on Saturday, November 13, raising a total of £1,100 towards school funds.

Pupils, staff, past pupils and parents sang along to the new Ashurst Primary school hymn, accompanied by the band.

The band is made up of a group of around 40 musicians, who played a wide variety of music to suit all tastes including Les Misérables, James Bond Collection, Amazing Grace, and the Ashurst School Hymn.

Ashurst CE Aided Primary School - Southdown's Concert Band Fundraising Evening.

Children were also welcomed by the band to ‘have a go’ on some of the instruments in the interval, with the most popular being the eclectic range of drums.

FAPs, The Friends of Ashurst Primary School, provided refreshments and a raffle which included a Christmas tree and turkey.

One guest said: “I came away feeling very uplifted having enjoyed a real live concert for the first time for well over two years, the band were on very good form.”

The school expressed a huge thank you to all who made the evening such a success.

Ashurst CE Aided Primary School - Southdown's Concert Band Fundraising Evening.

For all the latest news from across the area, visit our website at www.wscountytimes.co.uk – and like us on Facebook for regular updates via social media.

Ashurst CE Aided Primary School - Southdown's Concert Band Fundraising Evening.

Ashurst CE Aided Primary School - Southdown's Concert Band Fundraising Evening.

Ashurst CE Aided Primary School - Southdown's Concert Band Fundraising Evening.

Ashurst CE Aided Primary School - Southdown's Concert Band Fundraising Evening.