Ashington Festival welcomes thousands for fun day full of community spirit

Despite the bad weather forecast at the beginning of the week, the sun shone on Ashington Festival which attracted thousands of visitors.

The fun day was held on Saturday, August 17, and kicked off at 1.30pm with the carnival procession which paraded through the village with the Ashington Carnival banner carried by Kevin Read and John Pettitt dressed as cowboys on comical horses.

They were followed by Ashington’s carnival princess for 2019, ten-year-old Madalyn Lee, and her two attendants Vivi Evans, aged seven, and Marcelo Donno, aged six.

Madalyn also had two Pageboys – Ryan Shoosmith, aged eight, and Jimmy Daniel, seven.

In the carnival parade were some excellent floats and walking groups from different clubs and families of the village all made up to a high standard.

As well as the Medina Marching Band, the Sussex Steel Band, the Rhythm & Sole Dance group and even a stilt walker were on hand to entertain the crowds.

| SEE MORE: shington Festival: Pictures from annual village fun day |

In the arena was the ‘Essex Dog Team’ who shared the bill with The Mad Team of stunt cyclists, and back by popular demand was children’s entertainer Tom Foolery’, sponsored by Saxon Weald .

On the showground was Harris Brothers Funfair, the Arun Vet Group fun dog show, car boot sale, flower show, classic car show, craft, charity and animal stalls and sideshows, with food outlets included Thai, Caribbean, pizzas, jacket potatoes, crepes, burgers, hot dogs, doughnuts, slush ice and ice cream, with also a licensed bar and Pimm’s tent.

During the evening the crowd was entertained by Danny Oliver – aka Michael Jackson – who has performed for the late musician himself twice. He was sponsored by Cubitt & West, Ashington.

The Creative Covers Band followed providing the crowd with well- known hits from throughout the decades.

Later there was a disco from Retrospect Event Sound which was enjoyed by both adults and children alike, along with a firework display which was held at 10pm.

Margaret Alford, chairperson for Ashington Festival, said: “The day had a fantastic, friendly atmosphere for all age groups and a day with community spirit which everyone commented on.

“The Ashington Festival Committee would like to thank all the sponsors and the helpers on the day who help to make it such a great success.

“We look forward in seeing you all at the Festival next year for what we hope will be a fantastic day on Saturday 15th August 2020.”

The winners of the carnival floats were: 1st – Chanctonbury Playschool as ‘Noah’s Ark’, 2nd – Ashington Minibus & friends as ‘The Calendar Girls’, 3rd – Bootcamp Beauties as ‘Fit as Funk’.

The winners of the carnival walking groups were: 1st - The McGrath family & friends as ‘Doing the Moon Walk’, 2nd – Ashington Children’s Nursery as ‘Underwater’, 3rd – Ashington Scout Group as ‘Bear Grylls Water Sports Adventure’.

The overall winners of both groups were: 1st – Chanctonbury Playschool as ‘Noah’s Ark’, 2nd – Ashington Minibus & friends as ‘The Calendar Girls’, 3rd – Bootcamp Beauties as ‘Fit as Funk’.

For more details about the day, please visit the website www.ashingtonfestival.co.uk,email margaret@ashingtonfestival.co.uk or call 01903 892633.

READ MORE: Horsham sleep out aims to raise £10,000 for winter night shelter

Loxwood’s first Jazz, Gin and Blues festival hailed a success

Jazz, Gin and Blues festival: Pictures from Loxwood event