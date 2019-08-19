Ashington Festival: Pictures from annual village fun day
The sun shone on Ashington Festival when it returned on Saturday (August 17).
Here are a selcetion of images from the fun day which included a carnival procession.
Ashington Carnival procession. Pic Steve Robards SR1920577 SUS-190819-094658001
Ashington Carnival procession. Pic Steve Robards SR1920510 SUS-190819-094456001
Ashington Carnival procession. Pic Steve Robards SR1920514 SUS-190819-094541001
Ashington Carnival procession. Pic Steve Robards SR1920524 SUS-190819-094552001
