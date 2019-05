Arundel Castle became the scene of a medieval raid, when a brand-new event took the venue by storm.

Set over three days during the summer half-term, Raiders of the 15th Century: England vs. France recreated the era following the Wars of the Roses when French raiding parties began to ransack England’s south coast. The French were acting in retaliation – King Edward IV had hatched a plan to invade France and lay claim to its throne.

