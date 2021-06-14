Bohunt School Worthing students visited Arundel Castle Cricket Ground as part of an ambitious research programme

The students received coaching from former professional cricketer Lewis Hatchett and took part in outdoor learning through ‘bush craft’ activities, listening to talks, and having a walking tour around the grounds.

The creative and engaging array of activities available was designed to help boost the students’ mental and physical health, as well as developing skills in resilience and self-confidence which will translate back into the classroom.

The event was part of a research initiative launched by Arundel Cricket Club Foundation (ACCF) and the school’s sponsor, Bohunt Education Trust (BET), which also received significant investment from Ned’s Fund.

The project aims to assess in detail the positive links between cricket and the outdoors, with the improvement of overall wellbeing and academic performance and engagement, as well as helping to tackle anxiety and challenging behaviours.

Adam Whitehead, head teacher at Bohunt School Worthing said, “Team work, confidence and resilience are skills we continually strive to foster in our students and we are very grateful to the team at Arundel, Ned’s Fund and BET for providing the opportunity for some of our young people to build these skills.

“Having experienced cricket, bush craft and looking around the castle grounds, the children thoroughly enjoyed their day and are more confident now they are back at school.”

Phil Avery, Director of Education at BET said: “At BET, we champion opportunities for collaboration and game-changing research, all with the aim of benefiting the opportunities and quality of education that our students, and other young people beyond BET, receive. This programme breaks new ground by informing and giving us the chance to ensure that connections between student profiles and different types of outdoor activity intervention can be properly considered.

Neil Strowger, Trust Leader at BET said: “We are looking forward to seeing the continued benefits that our students will gain from this opportunity and research, as we continue to work closely with our brilliant partners at ACCF, Ned’s Fund and ImpactEd to deliver real, innovative and lasting change.”

Tim Shutt, Director of the Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation said: “Our education-rich surroundings here at Arundel are ideally suited to providing life-changing learning experiences to young people who may be facing some form of disadvantage or simply struggling with school.

“We are delighted to work with Bohunt Education Trust, which is committed to innovative, ‘game-changing’ outdoor education. In addition, we are incredibly grateful to Ned’s Fund, whose generosity has enabled us to deliver this potentially ground breaking programme.

“Their ethos is very much aligned to ours and their passion to transform the lives of young people needing support is hugely inspiring.”