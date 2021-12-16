The Clymping Dog Sanctuary opened nearly 70 years ago and aims to find homes for any dogs brought through its doors, with staff making sure they are properly cared for in the meantime.

The sanctuary in Ford Road has asked people to donate gifts to the dogs via the Amazon wish list the charity has created.

Maxine Pears, treasurer, trustee and self-proclaimed ‘dog slave’ at the sanctuary, said: “We like to make an extra fuss of the dogs at Christmas.

Mel and Bruno, pug cross jack russel, getting in the mood for Christmas

“However, we wish they were not here and that they had families of their own to spoil them.

“We make sure every dog gets new toys and special treats. Of course they don’t know it’s Christmas but they love the fuss anyway.

“We have an Amazon wish list so people can send toys, treats and the all important essentials – perhaps they would like to do this in memory of a dog they have lost or just through their love of dogs.

“Their generosity helps not just on Christmas Day but for many days to follow.”

Mel and a six-year-old Bulgarian Malionios, Aimee

The wish list consists of items such as dog treats, dog toys and comfy dog blankets.

Maxine added: “We have had our list up for a while and have regular bits coming in but we have updated it to put extra toys and treats on there and thick, snuggly blankets that we really need in winter.

“There are practical items on there too like special washing powder for their bedding and bin bags.

“People can also send sacks of food – we are very keen to give dogs great nutrition while they are with us so that’s on there too.

Cockapoo Barney at the dog sanctuary

“We give each dog a new collar and lead when they come in, a new bed and blankets and warm coats. It’s all on the wish list for people to buy.”

There are some dogs at the sanctuary which are still waiting to be rehomed, including Aimee, a six-year-old Belgian Malionios, Boss, a 14-month-old Belguim Shepherd, and Buddy, a two-year-old Patterdale.

People can buy gifts for the dog’s via the sanctuary’s Amazon wish list.

Information about adopting dogs can be found on the Clymping Dog Sanctuary website.