Artists’ works showcased on Horsham hoardings

A group of artists have helped to brighten up a Horsham street by creating artworks on hoardings around a town centre building.

A total of about 20 artists have been involved in the ‘Watch This Space’ project in North Street - part of the Horsham District Year of Culture.

One of Tony's artworks

The artworks, opposite the Black Jug pub, will stay on show until the end of the year when they will be auctioned off.

Among the artists involved is Horsham’s ‘King of the Can’ Tony Eadie who has created four works on the hoardings which he hopes will eventually raise funds for the children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House.

Meanwhile, says Tony, the artworks have “brought a lot of colour to Horsham and a lot of interest to people passing by.”

Tony, who has his own newly-opened art gallery in Steyning, is no stranger to public art.

He previously created a mural for the Butterfly Project in Horsham. It was unveiled by TV personality Dave Benson-Phillips.

Tony’s North Street works - at the junction of Norfolk Road - include one on a Caribbean theme with a palm tree and pirate ship, a ‘forbidden green eye’ with pyramids, a two-tier cascading water fall and one with a colourful pink-purple cloud effect.

Tony, who is a self-taught artist, says: “I’ve had a passion for art since I left school.”

He currently works from a small studio and spray booth in Horsham and sells his work from his studio in Cobblestone Walk, Steyning.

He is now hoping to work with Horsham District Council to create a new artwork in Horsham’s skate park as part of a revamp of the area.

“It would stop ‘tagging’ in Horsham,” he said.