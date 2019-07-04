Artist’s pride as hospice heart trail goes live

An artist has expressed her pride as her sculpture was unveiled today on St Catherine’s Hospice HeART to Heart trail.

Catherine Spear’s work, Hearts of Gold, will be exhibited in Crawley Memorial Gardens from today until September, before being auctioned for the hospice.

Twenty-six big hearts, individually designed by different local artists, will be on display across West Sussex and East Surrey for 10 weeks as part of St Catherine’s Hospice HeART to Heart trail.

Catherine’s sculpture, Hearts of Gold, is sponsored by UK Power Networks, which keeps the lights on across the South East, London and East of England and has major offices in Crawley employing 460 staff. The electricity firm’s employees are regular supporters of St Catherine’s Hospice having worked with the local charity through volunteering, collections for its charity shops, the Dragon Boat Festival, car washes, cake sales, quizzes and dress down days.

Catherine, a self-taught artist who has been doodling and painting since childhood, said: “I feel really proud of my work on the heart trail. It means a lot to me to help the hospice and it came at just the right time in my life. It’s amazing to see my sculpture finally unveiled to the public.

“I wanted to create a sculpture that was eye-catching, which grabbed attention, and which everyone could relate to. The rainbow colours represent all types of people but their hearts are all the same colour, showing how we are all the same. We all have hearts of gold.”

Connie Dickie, employee engagement manager at UK Power Networks, said: “We hope the public enjoy visiting Catherine’s stunning sculpture on the heart trail in Crawley Memorial Gardens. We can really relate to her multi-coloured silhouettes which each have a golden heart, signifying our diversity and our common humanity. The hospice cares for those facing death and loss in our community and the HeART to Heart trail is the perfect way to highlight their important work.”

Suzanne Davis, Corporate Fundraiser at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re thrilled that Catherine’s Hearts of Gold, sponsored by UK Power Networks, is now on display for everyone in our local community to enjoy. And we’re really grateful to UK Power Networks for their support in allowing us to share this heart as part our new community art trail. They’ve chosen a beautiful design that I’m sure will stop people in their tracks as they walk through the Memorial Gardens.”