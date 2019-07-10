Arson investigation launched following Haywards Heath fire

Police have launched an arson investigation after a fire at a sheltered housing block in Haywards Heath.

Officers say the the suspected arson attack happened at Mayflower Court soon after 10pm last Thursday.

A spokesman said: “Smoke was seen coming from a communal hallway at the building, which is occupied by vulnerable residents.

“A small fire was dealt with in the manager’s office and is being treated as suspicious.

“Anyone with any information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1720 of 04/07.”