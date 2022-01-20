Anti-social behaviour reported by police in Horsham

Police have reported that bouts of anti-social behaviour have taken place in the memorial gardens of St Mary's Church, Horsham

By Frankie Elliott
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 2:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 2:29 pm

Following these reports, Horsham Public Community Support Officers have now been patrolling the area and in the town centre.

The police have asked the public to report online or call 999 if they witness any anti-social behaviour.

