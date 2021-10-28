Angry villagers fight plans for 73 new homes in Southwater

Reside Developments are currently seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council for the homes on a greenfield site at Woodfords, Shipley Road.

They want to build a mix of houses and flats to provide both rented and shared ownership properties. and say that 45 per cent of them would be ‘affordable homes.’

In a statement to planners, Reside say: “The intention is to deliver a development that will enhance the local area and make a significant contribution to the housing supply in the district.”

The proposed site for 73 new homes off Shipley Road, Southwater

They say the development would include a central open space and ‘informal recreational spaces’ towards the boundary edges of the site, with a single access from Shipley Road.

But angry villagers are not happy with the proposals and have submitted letters of objection to the council.

They maintain it would be an ‘inappropriate intrusion into a greenfield site.’

Many point out that there is already pressure on local amenities and the village’s infrastructure.

One said: “Infrastructure is already at breaking point” and said that school places were over-subscribed and there were difficulties in getting GP or dental appointments.

There are also concerns about traffic using Shipley Road. “It’s a fast road with no pavements,” said one. “It has poor visibility and no pedestrian access.”

Others have pointed out that the area is currently enjoyed as an open space with footpaths crossing it and is ‘a natural habitat for wildlife.’