Amberley Museum to host Steampunk weekend

A Steampunk extravaganza inspired by 19th century industrial steam-powered machinery will take place at Amberley Museumthis weekend.

Steampunk offers an exciting and very visual way to explore an alternative perspective on 19th century Victorian history, and the event will take place on Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3.

A spokesman for Amberley Museum said: “Whether you’re new to the concept or already a Steampunk fan, it’s colourful, fun and utterly compelling and what better place to dive in to this strange and wonderful world, than in a working industrial museum.

“Step into a fantasy world where steam power is mainstream, with retro futuristic inventions of the type that people of the 19th century might have envisioned. I

“Imagine the world through the eyes of Jules Verne with mechanical air balloons, outlandish and industrial fashions and dynamic designs. Compelling for children and adults alike, this weekend extravaganza will include Steampunk entertainment, shopping and exhibitions.

“Steampunk is a wonderful genre of design, fashion and activities as homage to Victorian industrial past and science fiction of the day.

“Steam-powered machinery is represented and weird anachronistic inventions are on display. But at its heart are Steampunkers’ glorious creative costumes encompassing the refined lady to burlesque, industrial businessmen to the Victorian militia and everything in between.

“Amberley Museum is a perfect location, providing an atmospheric backdrop, with its steam trains and eclectic collection of industrial memorabilia.”

Several acts will be performing including Ichabod Steam and his Animatronic Backing Band, Greg Chapman and his Tricycle, Doctor Gray and his Orchestra of One, Sherriff Ants Trepaneur, Lady Violet Hugh, Kiss Like Ether.

There will also be a Steampunk market featuring specialist traders to indulge vintage shoppers.

On Saturday evening there will be musical entertainment Steampunk style with Pizza and a bar.

Details of the event can be found at www.amberleymuseum.co.uk with the daytime events running from 10am-4.30pm. The Saturday evening entertainment runs from 7pm-10.30pm and must be pre-booked online via the website at www.amberleymuseum.co.uk

