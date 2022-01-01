Almost 1 million Sussex residents receive covid booster vaccine

Everyone over the age of 18 in Sussex has been given the opportunity to get boosted this winter.

An NHS spokesperson said, “Nearly 1 million people in Sussex have helped protect themselves from covid-19, and in particular the Omicron variant, by having three doses of the vaccine against the virus. But there are still slots available throughout the weekend and beyond for anyone who hasn’t yet taken up the opportunity.

“On December 13 the Prime Minister brought forward the deadline to offer all adults the booster by the end of the year in response to the Omicron variant.”

The spokesperson said additional vaccination clinics have been put on, including a 24-hour service in Crawley and a Christmas Day clinic in Eastbourne – which saw 222 people turn up.

The NHS said record numbers of vaccinations have been delivered locally over recent weeks with the 951,857 Sussex residents who came forward for their booster vaccination.

Amy Galea, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Sussex, said, “The response by staff, volunteers and the public to get Sussex vaccinated has been incredible.

“I want to thank every single one of them, especially those who made sacrifices and changed plans over the festive period to accelerate this programme.

“We doubled the amount of people we were jabbing overnight and it has been fantastic to see the public take up that offer and come forward and get protected.

“We know covid has put untold strain on all of us over the past two years and we’re glad the vaccination programme here in Sussex has been able to offer people a bit of hope and optimism for the future.

“The programme doesn’t stop, so if you haven’t yet had your booster jab, first or second dose, please book an appointment for the New Year or check where you might be able to walk-in.”