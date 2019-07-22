All you need to know about the Children’s Safari at Bedelands in Burgess Hill

The ever-popular Children’s Safari returns to Bedelands Nature Reserve next week.

The free annual event, organised by the Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network (FoBHGCN), gives children and adults the chance to get up close with reptiles.

Children at last year's Bedelands Children's Safari in Burgess Hill. Photo by Steve Robards

Dominic Moore, chairman for FoBHGCN, said: “There is a small charge to handle the reptiles, due to the high cost of their maintenance, also for the face painting, to cover the cost of materials.

“As always, the public should arrive at the football pitches off Maple Drive at 1.45pm for a 2pm start.”

Activities at the event will include bushcraft demonstrations, pond dipping, meadow sweeping, face painting and a tombola.

Exotic reptiles are being provided by the East Sussex Reptile and Amphibian Society (ESRAS).

Mr Moore said: “The majority of activities are free as usual. Dogs must be kept on leads, due to the number of small children present.

“The event ends by 5pm. Why not come along? It’s a great way to start the school holidays and everybody always enjoys it.”

