Aldi remains "fully committed" to opening store in Horsham – despite charity shop opening on same site

The opening of a vintage charity shop Tanbridge Retail Park has received the support of Aldi

By Frankie Elliott
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:20 pm
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:16 pm

Kent-based charity, RefugEase, are expanding into Sussex, and their ‘Vintage Emporium Megastore’ will occupy the site next door to Currys, previously filled by Office Outlet at the retail park.

Read More

Read More
Local charity set to expand their vintage empire into Horsham

The national supermarket chain Aldi announced in April 2021 its plans to open a new store in Horsham on the same site and said it remains 'fully committed' to these plans.

The national supermarket chain Aldi announced in April 2021 its plans to open a new store in Horsham on the same site and said it remains 'fully committed' to these plans.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "Aldi remains fully committed to opening our store at Tanbridge Retail Park and are currently seeking planning permission for the development. We are pleased to have offered the vacant unit for use to Refugease, a charity supporting refugees, in the meantime."

Read the full Aldi proposals here

READ MORE:

Training sessions available for Horsham businesses to become more appealing on Instagram

Leading Sussex winery is sold to major sparkling wine supplier in secret deal

AldiHorshamSussexCurrys