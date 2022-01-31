Alan Carr’s husband freed after drink-drive sentence quashed
Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton walked free from court on Friday after winning an appeal against a prison sentence for drink-driving.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 10:14 am
A judge at Brighton Crown Court imposed a 12-week jail sentence, but suspended it for two years.
Two days earlier, he had been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison after the court heard he had drunkenly reversed into a police car near Horsham.
Drayton, 50, was also ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity and was banned from driving for three years.
Read more here.