Alan Carr’s husband freed after drink-drive sentence quashed

A judge at Brighton Crown Court imposed a 12-week jail sentence, but suspended it for two years.

Two days earlier, he had been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison after the court heard he had drunkenly reversed into a police car near Horsham.

Drayton, 50, was also ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity and was banned from driving for three years.

Paul Drayton arriving at Brighton Crown Court. Photo: Eddie Mitchell