Airport firm makes generous donation to Crawley charity

Skybreak, the air travel recovery specialist based at Gatwick Airport, has donated a trolley-load of food and toiletries to Crawley Open House.

Denise Gouveia, operations manager at Skybreak, said: "The motivation was clear for us as a business. Crawley Open House is in constant need of donations, especially at this time of year. Skybreak has worked with the team in Crawley for the past five years after hearing about the wonderful work that is done within our local community by this charity.”

Ian Wilkins, of Crawley Open House, added: “We are so grateful to all at Skybreak for their wonderful donation of essential goods, and the thoughtfulness and generosity behind it. We are very reliant on this sort of help from companies, places of worship, schools and other individuals and organisations as we work amongst the homeless and vulnerable of the area, and we never take it for granted.”

Crawley Open House provides support and services for those suffering the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusion. The drop-in day centre can be accessed by anybody who needs help, advice or just the company of somebody who cares, empathises and who tries to understand.

More details about Crawley Open House can be found at https://www.crawleyopenhouse.co.uk/