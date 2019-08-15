Age UK and New Harmonie among groups granted money from The Gatwick Foundation Fund

Local projects and communities that help the elderly, young and vulnerable are being encouraged by London Gatwick to apply for funding support from the Gatwick Foundation Fund.

The Gatwick Foundation Fund distributes £100,000 to groups in Sussex over three rounds of funding annually, and a further £100,000 to groups in Sussex and Kent.

Monthly mingle

20 community projects benefitted in the latest round of funding, and applicants are wanted for the next round.

Alison Addy, head of community engagement at Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to be awarding another round of grants from our Foundation Fund to charities and projects across the region.

“The Gatwick Foundation Fund is designed to share the benefits the airport generates among local people and communities who are most in need, and it complements the many other economic contributions that Gatwick brings to the region."

So far, just under 200 organisations and 90,000 people have benefited from the fund since its creation in 2016.

New Harmonie, which is based in Horsham, put on entertainment for the elderly, sick or disabled, such as music workshops.

The funding will pay for three music workshops in five different care homes for people with dementia.

Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, also based in Horsham, aim to relieve the physical and mental distress of people with cancer and can now expand.

The Gatwick Foundation Fund has supported 55 projects in Sussex, helping 27,610 people so far, according to their website.

Age UK in East Grinstead support 600 local old people in making their lives more fulfilling have received funding for activities to help reduce isolation some elderly people experience, and All Saints Church in Laughton will now be able to install a kitchenette and toilet facilities in their aim to serve the whole community when religious ceremonies are not occurring.

Other groups receiving funding include the Dame Vera Lynn Trust in Cuckfield, which provide support for children with cerebral palsy and their families and can now help those further afield, Gravity HQ in Crawley which put on activities for young people with learning disabilities and can now put on a more regular and diverse programme, and Gurjar Hindu Union in Crawley which serve the needs of the Indian community and will now employ someone to help with fundraising.

To find out more information on applying for funding, click here.