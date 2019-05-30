Aftermath of fire which wrecked historic pub near Gatwick

This is the aftermath of a fire which wrecked an historic pub near Gatwick on Tuesday.

Customers and staff were evacuated after the blaze broke out at Ye Olde Six Bells in Horley - next to the town’s St Bartholomew’s Church - just after 7.30pm.

The roof of Ye Olde Six Bells in Horley was destroyed in the fire SUS-190530-100734001

Around 20 firefighters battled for around three hours to extinguish the flames. The roof of the 700-year-old building - reputed to be the second oldest pub in the country - has been destroyed and the first floor has been left damaged.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still being carried out.

Meanwhile a crowdfunding appeal launched to help the pub landlord’s family - said to have ‘lost everything’ - has so far raised more than £1,100.

See https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpfordesire2dancestudent?fbclid=IwAR3w9CE7VK5BUr0sm-BIjEFtyyvT1sC-Uk57LUcwaj8f01OLfGDri8BdY-4