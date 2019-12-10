Acid Bath Murderer’s comb among artefacts available to ‘adopt’ at Horsham Museum

A comb used by the Acid Bath Murderer is among the artefacts available to adopt at Horsham Museum as part of a new fundraising scheme launched to help care for the museum’s unique collection.

Created by The Friends of Horsham Museum & Art Gallery, the money raised through the scheme will finance vital projects within the museum, such as the conservation of its collections, supporting the children’s free and popular art zone, enabling new projects to be undertaken for the benefit of the community and for the purchase of important objects.

There are 30 exhibits to adopt, at the standard rate of £25 for adults or £10 for children, including a suit of armour, Attwater’s cricket stumps, bat and bal, Willoth the dragon, Pentacycle and Acid Bath Murderer John Haigh’s comb which he used while awaiting trial at Lewes Assizes in 1949.

You will receive an adoption certificate and your name in the gallery where the object is located unless you wish to remain anonymous.

The scheme endeavors to to maintain a crucial cultural and historical centre for the present and future generations of Horsham and its district.

Full details of the artefacts available and the adoption process can be found on the museum website https://www.horshammuseum.org/get-involved/friends/Adopt-an-artefact.

