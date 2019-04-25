‘Absolutely petrified’ village man takes on skydive to help prevent sudden deaths

A Broadbridge Heath man is set to jump out of a plane to raise awareness of cardiac conditions, despite being ‘absolutely petrified’ of heights.

Paul Adam will be taking on a skydive on July 27 to raise £5,000 for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).The charity aims to reduces the frequency of young sudden cardiac death from undiagnosed conditions.

Paul said: “Raising money and giving back is something I am very passionate about.

“I am absolutely petrified of heights. [I] want to be active in overcoming this fear so I thought what better way to do this than to do a skydive and raise some money for a good cause.

“I want to obliterate the target we have set.

“I pray that the parachute opens, I’m sure it will.”

He told how he will join his colleagues at Smithers Information Ltd in Leatherhead in jumping out a plane at 12,000ft before freefalling at 120mph for up to 58 seconds.

Paul added: “One of the people who’s going to be doing the skydive, the charity’s very close to her.

“I really wanted to focus on a smaller charity and give them as much help as possible.”

To donate see uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/SmithersSkydiving Superheroes

For more see www.c-r-y.org.uk