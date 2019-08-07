ABC Animal Sanctuary to hold harvest fayre fundraiser

An animal charity in West Chiltington is set to hold a fun-packed harvest fayre next month raise funds for the animals’ up-keep at the sanctuary.

As well as being able to meet the resident animals and those looking for re-homing at ABC Animal Sanctuary, visitors to the event on Sunday September 22 will experience a great range of entertainments between 11am and 4.30pm.

Actor and presenter Craig Henderson is the MC and was a friend of the charity’s founder Alexandra Bastedo.

A selection of live music will entertain visitors throughout the day including Willie Austen, Bastedo Band, local singer Molly MacKenna and her ukulele, Paula Daly with her guitar (one of ABC volunteers) and piano duets from Students of Brenda Mendelssohn.

Other attractions include a super dog show by experienced dog show event producer Mark Bridger-Pescott from Bone Canis with a selection of great classes from Best in Show to Junior Handler and Cutest Puppy.

Children will be kept happy with a variety of entertainment including a treasure hunt, children’s races, lucky dip, face painting by Nicky, groom a pony, and lookalikes Captain Marvel and Maverick from Top Gun will also be visiting.

Other enetrainments include ‘Taste the Colour’ ceramic and watercolour artwork by Mandy McKenna _ specialising in painting your dog paw prints on the day, master beekeeper Daisy Day will be able to tell visitors all about how her honey is made with some on sale, doTerra Essential Oils from Feeling Gorgeous Homes will be showing how toxic-free products can help in the home.

Available to buy will be animal notepads by Melanie Dawn, wooden handmade gifts from ‘Chip off the Old Block’, Snape Cottage homemade gifts and handmade goodies from 1st Sullington Brownies.

In addition, David Stride the sanctuary’s farrier will be demonstrating how to shoe a horse.

Two great opportunities to take home a lovely memento of the fair are a horseshoe painting stand and a photograph of the family in ABC’s new ‘Face in the Hole Board’ decorated with bright and colourful animals. All of the events will help raise money for the animals up-keep at the sanctuary.

Visitors can chose from a wide selection of food stalls including ice cream, Thai, vegan and Egyptian, plus Brian’s Mobile Bar will be selling a wide variety of drinks. Tea and cakes will be on hand too.

There will be a tombola, and raffle tickets for some great prizes will be sold throughout the day and drawn at 4pm to round off the day.

Entry £5, children under 14 with an adult go free.

For more information, visit www.abcanimalsanctuary.co.uk

