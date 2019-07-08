A29 fatal crash: Police investigation continues

Police enquiries are continuing into a crash near Billingshurst in which a woman died.

Two men were arrested following the fatal crash on the A29 near the Blacksmith’s Arm, Adversane, on May 24.

Police later confirmed that the two men arrested following the crash - in which a 51-year-old woman died - were released on bail until June 21.

A Sussex Police spokesman said today that their enquiries are continuing. He said: “Two men, a 57-year-old from Pulborough and a 54-year-old from Coldwaltham, who were arrested in Billingshurst on suspicion of driving offences following the incident, answered bail on June 21.

“They were subsequently released under investigation while enquiries continue.”